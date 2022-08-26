Apple's iPhone makes for 50% of China's high-end smartphone market

For the first time in recent years, Apple’s sales made up half of China’s high-end smartphone market as the US tech giant took a lead over Chinese brands, especially Huawei which is facing a survival crisis as the world economy headed for a prolonged recession.

Strong 13 sales helped Apple take up 46 per cent of China’s market for smartphones that cost more than $400 (Rs 31,000 approx), while Chinese firm Vivo jumped to second place for the first time as rivals try to fill the hole left by Huawei, media reports here said.

