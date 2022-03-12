Apple's new high-end Mac Mini might not be launched until 2023: Report

was expected to launch new the Mac Mini PCs this year, but now a new report has claimed that there it will not be coming this year.

According to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, is planning on releasing a new high end Mac Mini and a 27 inch external display without mini LED display tech later this year.

The company's latest Mac Mini's are available with M1 chipset, alongside Intel variants and now one can expect to see the next gen model featuring the new M2 chip, or possibly even the M2 Pro as well.

M2 is expected to have the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but there will be speed and efficiency improvements as it may be built on a smaller node.

It is expected to have additional GPU cores, with 9 and 10-core GPU options, up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options in the original M1 chip.

TSMC will release its first 3nm chips in 2023, although according to Nikkei Asia these will first be adopted by Apple for use in new iPads.

Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently tweeted that a 2022 version of the MacBook Air will still use the M1 chip, although he suggested it could be a modified version of the chip.

In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black.

The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

