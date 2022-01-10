Apple's director of Mac System Architecture Jeff Wilcox joins Intel

-
ALSO READ
Apple to launch Intel-powered Macs in future, says report
Qualcomm to launch next generation processors to take on Apple M chips
Apple drops Intel chips in biggest MacBook Pro overhaul in years
Apple 'Unleashed' event 2021: What could be announced alongside MacBook Pro
Apple may ditch the touch bar with its next MacBook Pro lineup
-
Apple's director of Mac System Architecture Jeff Wilcox is departing from the company to join Intel.
Wilcox originally joined Apple from Intel in 2013 and at Intel, Wilcox will now become an "Intel Fellow" and serve as the chief technology officer of the design engineering group.
In a post on his Linkedin account, Wilcox stated, "After an amazing eight years I have decided to leave Apple and pursue another opportunity."
"It has been an incredible ride and I could not be prouder of all we accomplished during my time there, culminating in the Apple Silicon transition with the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs and systems," he added.
For the last eight of those years, Wilcox led that system architecture team in multiple roles, most recently as the company's director of Mac system architecture.
Wilcox began his career in 1994 with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a Design Engineer. In 1997, he became Principal Component Architect for Intel Corp.
Ten years later he transitioned to being Principal Architect for NVIDIA, only to return to Intel as the Principal Engineer in 2010. A little over three years later he made the move to Apple as Director, Mac Systems Architecture.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU