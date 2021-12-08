Apple's Tim Cook signed $275-billion deal to placate China, says report

-
ALSO READ
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple chief executive Tim Cook collects $750 million in final payout
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Diwali wishes to people celebrating across world
Apple Inc's India revenue doubles to around $3.3 billion: Analysts
Apple unveils iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads, watches
-
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook secretly signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
The report revealed Cook personally forged a five-year agreement with the Chinese government during a series of in-person visits to the country in 2016. The need to push for a closer alliance with the Chinese government reportedly came from a number of Apple executives who were concerned about bad publicity in China and the company’s poor relationship with Chinese officials, who believed Apple was not contributing enough to the local economy.
The purported internal documents show that Cook “personally lobbied officials” in China over threats made against Apple Pay, iCloud, and the App Store. He set out to use a “memorandum of understanding” between Apple and a government agency, National Development and Reform Commission, to agree to several concessions in return for exemptions. The 1,250-word deal was written by Apple’s government affairs team in China and stewarded by Cook.
In May 2016, the Apple CEO announced the company would invest $1 billion in the Chinese ride-hailing start-up Didi in an attempt to mollify authorities, the report said. Shortly after, Cook and Apple’s government affairs head Lisa Jackson met senior government officials at Zhongnanhai, the central HQ of the Communist Party, The Information reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU