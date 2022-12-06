Apple sued by women over 'dangerous' AirTag stalking, says report

was sued by two women who say its AirTag devices make it easy for stalkers to track and terrorise victims.



The inexpensive devices, about the size of a half-dollar coin, are intended to be slipped into or attached to personal possessions, like backpacks or keys, to help owners locate them. But advocates have warned — and police reports have verified — that AirTags can also be used to track people without consent.



An ex-boyfriend of one of the women who filed the lawsuit planted an AirTag in the wheel well of her car and was able to find out where she had moved to avoid his harassment, according to the proposed class-action complaint filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco.



The other woman said her estranged husband tracked her movements by placing an AirTag in her child’s backpack. In other cases, AirTags tracking has led to murder, according to the lawsuit.

In one instance, an ex-boyfriend used the device to track and shoot a woman in Akron, Ohio; in another, a woman in Indianapolis, Indiana, hid an AirTag in her ex-boyfriend’s car, followed him to a bar and ran him over.



advertised the AirTag as “stalker proof” when it released the device in April 2021.





