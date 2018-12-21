Apple to pull some iPhones from German stores after court ruling

said it would pull some iPhone models from its stores after a court there ruled on Thursday that infringed a hardware patent of and banned sales of iPhones in Germany with chips from supplier Qorvo.

Qualcomm needs to post a bond of Euro 668.4 million, or $765 million, before it can begin proceedings to enforce the order, a move that could take several days due to holiday-related court closures next week. Apple said it was appealing the decision, but the order goes into effect as soon as Qualcomm posts the bond. Apple said it would pull some phones from its stores while it pursued an appeal.





ALSO READ: Apple makes software changes to iOS to avoid ban on iPhones in China

"We are of course disappointed by this verdict and we plan to appeal," Apple said in a statement. “All iPhone models remain available to customers through carriers and resellers in 4,300 locations across Germany. During the appeal process, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models will not be available at Apple’s 15 retail stores in Germany. iPhone XS, Max and will remain available in all our stores.”