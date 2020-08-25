Apple to reopen some US stores closed due to Covid-19 spike: Report

-
(Reuters) - Apple Inc
The company will open a small number of stores as soon as the end of August with most stores operating on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2YusXt3)
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
