Apple to reopen some US stores closed due to Covid-19 spike: Report

(Reuters) - Inc plans to start reopening U.S. retail stores that had been closed over the past several weeks due a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company will open a small number of stores as soon as the end of August with most stores operating on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2YusXt3)

did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

