Apple to reopen some US stores closed due to Covid-19 spike: Report

Apple to reopen some US stores closed due to Covid-19 spike

Apple Inc plans to start reopening US retail stores that had been closed over the past several weeks due a resurgence in Covid-19 cases

Apple  | Coronavirus

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Apple Inc plans to start reopening U.S. retail stores that had been closed over the past several weeks due a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company will open a small number of stores as soon as the end of August with most stores operating on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2YusXt3)

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 07:43 IST

