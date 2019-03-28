Apple vs Qualcomm legal spat: Some iPhone models face ban in US

-
The latest chapter in the ongoing Apple vs Qualcomm legal spat might mean a US import ban on some iPhone models.
A US trade judge has found the tech giant guilty of infringing on two Qualcomm patents related to power management and data download speeds.
As a result, International Trade Commission Judge MaryJoan McNamara says some iPhone models containing competing Intel modems might be blocked from shipping from China.
