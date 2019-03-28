JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple vs Qualcomm legal spat: Some iPhone models face ban in US

US trade judge has found the tech giant guilty of infringing on two Qualcomm patents related to power management and data download speeds

Agencies  |  San Francisco 

The latest chapter in the ongoing Apple vs Qualcomm legal spat might mean a US import ban on some iPhone models.

A US trade judge has found the tech giant guilty of infringing on two Qualcomm patents related to power management and data download speeds.

As a result, International Trade Commission Judge MaryJoan McNamara says some iPhone models containing competing Intel modems might be blocked from shipping from China.
First Published: Thu, March 28 2019. 02:14 IST

