Apple warns against unauthorised tracking after China workaround

Apple said it will apply App Store rules to all apps globally after reports that Chinese app developers are preparing workarounds for the company’s upcoming limits on ad tracking.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant plans to release a software update called iOS 14.5 in coming weeks that requires users to give permission before apps can track them across other services and websites for targeted advertising. Facebook and other digital ad companies worry that most people won’t give permission, crimping their revenue.
Several Chinese technology companies, including Baidu, ByteDance and Tencent Holdings, are preparing workarounds for Apple’s new policy, according to the Financial Times.
They are using a system called CAID developed by the China Advertising Association and a government think tank.
“The App Store terms and guidelines apply equally to all developers around the world, including Apple,” the US tech giant said in a statement.
