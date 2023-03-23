Apply for jobs, give interviews on tourist, biz visa in US: Federal agency

-
The answer is, yes. Searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities," the USCIS said in a series of tweets.At the same time, the USCIS said that before beginning any new employment, a petition and request for a change of status from B-1 or B-2 to an employment-authorised status must be approved, and the new status must take effect. "Alternatively, if the change of status request is denied or the petition for new employment requested consular or port of entry notification, the individual must depart the US and be admitted in an employment-authorised classification before beginning the new employment," the USCIS said. Amidst massive layoffs in the American tech sector that have resulted in a large number of Indian professionals being jobless, two Indian-American organisations launched an online petition last month, urging US President Joe Biden to extend the grace period of H-1B visas holders from two months to a year. This means that once fired from a job, a foreign tech worker on H-1B visas would have one year to find a new job instead of the existing duration of 60 days, after which they have to leave the country. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 23:48 IST
