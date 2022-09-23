JUST IN
Facebook violated rights of Palestinian users during Gaza war, report finds
Croatia's population falls by almost 10% in a decade: 2021 Census
G4 Ministers to strategise UNSC reform as world leaders express support
Turkey mediates Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap involving 200, says Erdogan
BRICS acknowledge UNGA resolution on combating glorification of Nazism
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea ahead of joint military exercise
India among world leaders to join US in seeking UN Security Council reforms
BRICS members support South Africa's chairship in 2023, 15th summit
WHO warns against Covid complacency, urges for joint action to save lives
Astronomers detect hot gas bubbles swirling around supermassive black hole
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Facebook violated rights of Palestinian users during Gaza war, report finds
Business Standard

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan's armed forces of violating ceasefire agreement

Armenia's defence ministry on Friday accused Azerbaijan's armed forces of opening fire on Armenian positions, in violation of a ceasefire agreement, the ministry said in a post on social media

Topics
Armenia | Azerbaijan | Ceasefire Violation

Reuters 

Photo: Shutterstock
Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock

Armenia's defence ministry on Friday accused Azerbaijan's armed forces of opening fire on Armenian positions, in violation of a ceasefire agreement, the ministry said in a post on social media.

"On September 23, at 0740 (0340 GMT), units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the ceasefire regime by firing from different positions against Armenian combat positions located in the eastern area of

the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry said in a post on Facebook on Friday.

Armenia said it had opened retaliatory fire and reported no losses among its service personnel.

There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan on the claims. Earlier this week Baku accused Armenia of staging "provocations" along the shared border by firing mortars and grenades at its forces.

Fighting between the two sides erupted earlier this month in clashes that left almost 200 soldiers dead - the bloodiest confrontation since a six-week war between the two ex-Soviet countries in 2020.

The fighting is linked to decades-old hostilities over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but until 2020 largely controlled by the majority ethnic Armenian population.

Armenia said Azerbaijan attacked its territory and seized settlements inside its borders, beyond the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said it as responding to "provocations" from the Armenian side.

Russia is a military ally of Armenia though also tries to maintain friendly relations with Azerbaijan and has resisted Yerevan's calls to trigger a mutual self-defence clause. Baku is backed militarily, financially and politically by Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Armenia

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 12:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.