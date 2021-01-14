As China Covid-19 cases rise, millions more placed under lockdown

-
ALSO READ
China ropes in over a dozen countries for its Covid-19 vaccine trials
US attitude towards China has changed greatly since Covid-19: Trump
China's Covid-19 vax production capacity to reach 610 mn doses by 2020-end
Covid-19 update: China joins COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance
China set to test all 9 million people in Qingdao city for Covid-19
-
China posted its biggest daily jump in Covid cases in more than five months on Wednesday, stepping up containment measures that have seen four cities put under lockdown, as the world’s second-biggest economy scrambles to head off a new wave of infections. Most of the new cases were reported near the capital, Beijing, but a province in the far northeast also saw a rise in infections, official data showed, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people put under home quarantine. While the Chinese city of Wuhan was the initial epicenter of the novel coronavirus, which emerged there in late 2019, China had in recent months largely kept it at bay. On Wednesday, the National Health Commission reported a total of 115 new confirmed cases on the mainland, compared with 55 the previous day, the highest daily increase since July 30. It said 107 of the new cases were local infections. Hebei, the province that surrounds Beijing, accounted for 90 cases, while northeastern Heilongjiang province reported 16 new cases. The wave of infections is likely to put a damper on next month's Lunar New Year holiday, when hundreds of millions of people typically travel to their home towns.
Far fewer are expected to hit the road this year, and many provinces have asked migrant workers to stay put during the break.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU