Asian nations worried about massive piling of Chinese debt: James Mattis

The US would cooperate with China where it can and confront where it must like the freedom of navigation in international waters, he said at the US Institute of Peace (USIP)

US Defence Secretary James Mattis has said that countries in Asia and Indo-Pacific region want US’ engagement because they are worried about the “massive piling” of Chinese debt, describing the country as one of the three threats to the world today.

The US would cooperate with China where it can and confront where it must like the freedom of navigation in international waters, he said at the US Institute of Peace (USIP).

“I just got back from Singapore, met with ASEAN, two weeks ago, where we are welcome, where many nations, in private, will tell us why they need us engaged out there because they're concerned about what China is doing and the piling of massive debt...,” Mattis said on Tuesday.
First Published: Thu, November 01 2018. 01:29 IST

