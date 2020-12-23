Asian shares set for mixed opening on resurgent coronavirus worries

-
ALSO READ
Dollar and yen rise as tech stocks selloff sends investors to safety
Surging dollar holds near six-week high as coronavirus fears return
World shares slip after US retail sales dampen coronavirus vaccine euphoria
UK economy extends recovery from Covid-19 crash, grows by 6.6% in July
Dollar off two-month peak, yuan gains on bond benchmark inclusion
-
By John McCrank
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Asian shares were set for choppy trade on Wednesday as the investor focus swung between concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus and hopes that more U.S. fiscal aid would propel an economic recovery.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.60% in early trading, following three-straight days of losses. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.13%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.05%.
U.S. stocks ended mostly lower over concerns the new COVID variation, which has halted movement in and out of the UK and sent vaccine makers scrambling to ensure their drugs are effective against it, could further hamper a softening economic recovery.
Data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in December, for second-straight monthly decline, as renewed restrictions aimed at slowing the pandemic hobbled businesses, overshadowing the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines.
U.S. existing home sales also came in lower than expected
Congress approved a long-anticipated new fiscal stimulus package worth nearly $900 billion late on Monday, but economists said it would likely fall short of what was needed to counter a winter of rising coronavirus infections and layoffs.
"It's interesting to note the very muted response from investors globally to the U.S. stimulus package," said Michael McCarthy, Chief Markets Strategist, at CMC Markets. "It doesn't seem to be the magic bullet investors once thought it was."
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, warning that the "darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us," said his administration will put forward another COVID-19 relief package early next year.
The S&P 500 ended down 0.21% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.67%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.51%.
MSCI's index of global stocks was off 0.15%.
Oil prices fell on demand worries linked to the new COVID strain, with Brent last down 2.16% at $49.81 a barrel and U.S. crude 2.44% lower at $46.80.
The safe-haven U.S. dollar was up 0.56% against a basket of currencies, while both the euro and the pound were slightly higher, having clawed back earlier losses amid talk of a potential post-Brexit trade deal on the table between Britain and the European Union.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU