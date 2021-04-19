AstraZeneca could have Covid-19 vaccine against variant by 2021 end

-
ALSO READ
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
AstraZeneca resumes US Covid vaccine trial; J&J prepares for same next week
Oxford Covid vaccine trial results due this year, chief investigator says
AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine 76% effective in US phase-3 trial
AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in coronavirus vaccine trial: US
-
A modified version of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine tailored to combat a coronavirus variant first documented in South Africa could be ready by the end of 2021, an AstraZeneca official in Austria said in an interview published on Sunday. Sarah Walters, AstraZeneca’s Austria country manager, told the Kurier that studies, so far, indicating the existing AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the more infectious variant first documented in South Africa were “too small to draw final conclusions”. “In the meantime, AstraZeneca and Oxford University have started on modifications to the vaccine for the South African variant and we expect it will be ready by the end of the year, should it be needed,” Walters said. Walters blamed challenges — including delivery delays for the AstraZeneca shot in the European Union — on the “complex process” of producing a vaccine, coupled with the extremely high demand arising from the coronavirus pandemic. “We had to work without keeping a supply in reserve. As a result, we couldn’t make up for unexpected events,” she said. “We are confident that we will fulfill our commitment to deliver 300 million doses to the European Union this year.” The Kurier interview did not directly address ongoing investigations into health concerns over the AstraZeneca shot.
The EU has put a warning label on the vaccine over its possible linkage to extremely rare blood clots, Denmark has completely halted use of the vaccine and Britain has advised people under 30 to get another brand of vaccine. Asked about “thousands” of people in Austria who are cancelling their appointments for AstraZeneca shots, Walters said the company’s plan was “to continue to transparently provide information about efficacy and safety to doctors, so that they can adequately inform people” of benefits and risks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU