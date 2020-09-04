Astrazeneca to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trials of Covid vaccine in Japan

-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Astrazeneca said on Friday it is beginning Phase 1/2 clinical trials in Japan of its coronavirus vaccine candidate.
Trials of the vaccine, known as AZD1222, will be conducted at multiple facilities in Japan, targeting 250 subjects, the company said in a release.
The British company is working with Daiichi Sankyo, JCR Pharma and other partners in Japan to make and distribute the vaccine.
