Astrazeneca to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trials of Covid vaccine in Japan

Reuters  |  TOKYO 

AstraZeneca logo. Photo: Twitter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Astrazeneca said on Friday it is beginning Phase 1/2 clinical trials in Japan of its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Trials of the vaccine, known as AZD1222, will be conducted at multiple facilities in Japan, targeting 250 subjects, the company said in a release.

The British company is working with Daiichi Sankyo, JCR Pharma and other partners in Japan to make and distribute the vaccine.

 

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Chris Gallagher in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 13:10 IST

