Astrazeneca to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trials of Covid vaccine in Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - said on Friday it is beginning Phase 1/2 clinical trials in of its vaccine candidate.

Trials of the vaccine, known as AZD1222, will be conducted at multiple facilities in Japan, targeting 250 subjects, the company said in a release.

The British company is working with Daiichi Sankyo, JCR Pharma and other partners in to make and distribute the vaccine.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Chris Gallagher in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

