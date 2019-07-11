JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

How a heavy hand of censorship is stifling China's lucrative movie industry
Business Standard

At $993 bn, Amazon just a whisker away from touching $1 trn valuation again

Amazon has added about $119 billion in market value since the end of May

Jeran Wittenstein | Bloomberg 

Amazon
Photo: Shutterstock

Amazon.com Inc is flirting with a $1 trillion valuation again after posting its longest winning streak since briefly surpassing that level in September.

Seven consecutive days of gains have boosted the e-commerce giant’s market value to $993 billion as of Wednesday’s close, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain of less than 1% for the stock would push the market capitalization above the 10-figure mark.

Amazon has added about $119 billion in market value since the end of May. Nearly half of those gains have come in the past seven days, which comprises Amazon’s longest string of advances since September 4.

Microsoft Corp is currently the only company with a market value above $1 trillion. Apple Inc. was long the world’s largest company, but hasn’t regained all of the market value it lost late last year amid concerns about demand for the iPhone, its top selling product, and the US trade war with China. Apple has a current market valuation of $935 billion, down from an October record of $1.12 trillion.
First Published: Thu, July 11 2019. 07:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU