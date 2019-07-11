At $993 bn, Amazon just a whisker away from touching $1 trn valuation again

Amazon.com Inc is flirting with a $1 trillion valuation again after posting its longest winning streak since briefly surpassing that level in September.

Seven consecutive days of gains have boosted the e-commerce giant’s market value to $993 billion as of Wednesday’s close, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain of less than 1% for the stock would push the market capitalization above the 10-figure mark.

Amazon has added about $119 billion in market value since the end of May. Nearly half of those gains have come in the past seven days, which comprises Amazon’s longest string of advances since September 4.

Microsoft Corp is currently the only company with a market value above $1 trillion. was long the world’s largest company, but hasn’t regained all of the market value it lost late last year amid concerns about demand for the iPhone, its top selling product, and the US trade war with China. Apple has a current market valuation of $935 billion, down from an October record of $1.12 trillion.