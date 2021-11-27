At least 1 injured after shots fired at a mall in Washington's Tacoma

-
ALSO READ
Brookfield India REIT operating revenue down 3% in September quarter
India's Warm-up game: Rahul's ton, Jadeja's 75 take IND to 306/9 on Day 1
Man killed, woman injured in California's Oakland city shooting
DMRC's Grey Line extension opening deferred due to approach road issue
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings in Arizona
-
Authorities say shots were fired Friday evening near a food court at a mall in Tacoma, Washington.
At least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall, Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss said.
The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 pm to say multiple shots were fired.
Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.
More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.
We're sending people inside to do a coordinated search, Moss said.
The Tacoma Mall is the city's largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU