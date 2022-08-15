At least 31 killed as heavy rains set off flash floods in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan preps for 'contingency plan' over TTP's potential resurgence
Taliban order Afghanistan's female TV presenters to cover their faces
Cross-border terrorism by Taliban seeks to destabilise Pak democracy: Rpt
'Pak will recognise Taliban regime when there's regional consensus'
Pak-based terror group JeM, LeT maintain training camps in Afghanistan: UN
-
Heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban's state-run news agency reported Monday.
The Bakhtar News Agency said the flooding took place on Sunday in northern Parwan province. The agency said that women and children were among the dead and 17 people were reported injured.
At least 100 people remained missing on Monday, the report said, and a search and rescue operation was underway.
The flash floods swept away dozens of homes in the three affected districts in Parwan. The province is ringed by mountainous and more often witnesses floods from heavy rains.
The local weather department said more rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. Heavy rains and flash floods across the country killed 40 people in July and 19 the month before.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU