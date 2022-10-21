JUST IN
Sri Lanka passes Constitutional amendment curtailing President's powers
Business Standard

At least 9 injured during shooting near Southern University in the US

Nine people were injured early Friday during a shooting at a fraternity house outside of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities said

Topics
United States | US Shooting

AP  |  Baton Rouge (US) 

US Shooting
Representative image

Nine people were injured early Friday during a shooting at a fraternity house outside of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities said.

While seven people were taken to the hospital, none of the injuries appear life-threatening, according to Baton Rouge police.

Southern University, which is in the midst of celebrating its Homecoming Week, confirmed the shooting that occurred near campus.

While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence, the university tweeted.

Police were called around 1:50 a.m. to the scene, The Advocate reported. Authorities did not say what led to the shooting or if they had made an arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

Southern University has its homecoming game on Saturday with various events leading up to it this week.

Officials at the university say that they are working to ensure a safe Homecoming weekend and that any changes to security protocols and homecoming activities will be shared as they are updated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:43 IST

`
