At least six Pakistani banks named in global money laundering list

At least six Pakistani banks have been named in an investigation on the role global banks play in money laundering, which make up to at least $2.5 million, news agency IANS reported.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and Buzzfeed News carried out an investigation and found that at least 29 suspicious transactions worth about $2.5 million related to Pakistani banks, that may have been used for money laundering.
The six banks are Allied Bank, United Bank Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Bank Alfalah, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, and Habib Bank Limited.
