JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Sri Lankan govt tables Bill giving sweeping powers to the President
Business Standard

At least six Pakistani banks named in global money laundering list

At least 29 suspicious transactions worth about $2.5 million related to Pakistani banks, that may have been used for money laundering

Topics
Pakistan  | Money laundering

Agencies  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

At least six Pakistani banks have been named in an investigation on the role global banks play in money laundering, which make up to at least $2.5 million, news agency IANS reported.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and Buzzfeed News carried out an investigation and found that at least 29 suspicious transactions worth about $2.5 million related to Pakistani banks, that may have been used for money laundering.

The six banks are Allied Bank, United Bank Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Bank Alfalah, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, and Habib Bank Limited.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 23 2020. 01:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.