Attack targeting acting Afghan defence minister leaves eight dead

A bombing attack that targeted Afghanistan's acting defence minister killed at least eight people and wounded 20, authorities said Wednesday. The deputy minister was not hurt in the attack claimed by insurgents.

The blast went off late Tuesday in a heavily guarded upscale neighbourhood of the capital of It was followed by a gun battle that also left four militants dead, authorities said. The casualty toll could rise, Interior Ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai said on Wednesday.

spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement on Wednesday clai­med responsibility for the attack. It came as the insur­gent group presses ahead with an offensive that is putting pressure on ­prov­incial capitals in the south and west of the country.

Mujahid said the attack was revenge for recent attacks by Afghan national forces in various provinces that he said caused civilian casualties and displacement.

