Australia expects 40,000 Indian fans at ICC T20 World Cup next year

Australia expects to receive around 40,000 Indian cricket fans for the T20 World Cup tournaments next year giving a further boost to its tourism industry.

While tourist arrivals from China (its largest source market) are slowing down, visitor numbers from India to Australia continue to grow in double digits.

Tourism Australia chairman Bob East said the mega cricket event gives them an opportunity to drive demand, strengthen relationship with trade partners and introduce new products.

"India is one of the most significant markets for us and we are looking for sustained growth," he said.

Australia will host both women's and men's T20 World Cup tournaments next year. While the women's event will be held between February and March, the men's tournament will be held in October-November.

Last month, Australia's tourism minister Simon Birmingham announced a $ 3.4 million advertising campaign in India to increase broader destination appeal ahead of the world cup.

"During the 2015 cricket world cup, we had received 15,000 incremental visitors from India and now we are looking at an additional 30,000-40,000 tourists next year. Demand from India looks much stronger than 2015 and this time Cricket Council has appointed five official travel agents in India. We are working with them and other tour operators," said Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia's country manager in India.

Over 357,000 Indians visited Australia in 2018 and arrivals grew 18 per cent. Visitor arrivals from China grew 2.9 per cent for twelve months ending March while those from India rose 14.6 per cent during the same period.

East acknowledged that tourist growth from China has been bumpy on a month to month basis. "I have been to China recently. From long term perspective it is a growth market and we are getting support there," he said.



