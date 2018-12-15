Australia recognises west Jerusalem as capital of Israel: PM Scott Morrison

now recognises as Israel's capital, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Saturday, but a contentious embassy shift from Tel Aviv will not occur until a peace settlement is achieved.

Morrison also committed to recognising the aspirations for a future state of Palestine with east as its capital when the city's status is determined in a peace deal.



The prime minister said it was in Australia's interests to support "liberal democracy" in the Middle East and took aim at the United Nations he said was a place is "bullied".