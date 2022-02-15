Australia's central bank has goals in sight, just waiting on wages

-
ALSO READ
HSBC explores India private banking re-entry 6 years after calling it quits
HSBC Insurance intends to buy PNB stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance
6 more women file lawsuits against Elon Musk's Tesla for sexual harassment
RBI okays Hitendra Dave as HSBC India head for three years starting Aug 24
Abolish consumer fora if you don't want to fill vacancies: SC to govt
-
Australia's central bank is closer to meeting its economic goals than it has been for years, but is prepared to be patient on policy as wage growth continues to lag even as inflation picks up.
Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) February meeting released on Tuesday showed its Board was yet to be convinced that the acceleration in inflation would be sustained and wanted to see wages respond before moving on interest rates.
"The Board is prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve," the minutes showed.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe last week said it was plausible a rate rise could come later this year should the economy continue to beat expectations, a shift from former guidance that a move in 2022 was highly unlikely.
Investors are wagering on a hike as early as June given how inflationary pressures are building across the globe. Markets are fully priced for the 0.1% cash rate to rise to 0.25% in June, and to reach 1.25% by Christmas.
The economy did hit a speed bump in January as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant curbed consumer mobility, but spending has since recovered as cases leveled off.
The labour market remains tight with unemployment at a 13-year low of 4.2% and vacancies at record highs.
Wage growth has picked up somewhat to 2.2% but is still running at less than half the pace of the United States or UK and policymakers would prefer to see it up at 3.0% or more before withdrawing stimulus.
"After a long period of below target inflation, the RBA seems keen to run the economy 'hot' for a while," said HSBC's chief economist for Australia, Paul Bloxham.
"In particular, the RBA wants to reset inflation and wage expectations, such that wage rises of 3-4% become the norm, after many years of wages growth averaging 2%." He expects the first rate hike in the third quarter of this year, with another before year end.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sam Holmes)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU