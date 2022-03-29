Australia's retail sales beat forecasts, rise 1.8% to $24.76 bn in February

-
Australian retail sales beat forecasts again in February as shoppers defied storms and Omicron waves to return to cafes and department stores for the second-best month ever of spending.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed retail sales climbed 1.8% in February to A$33.1 billion ($24.76 billion), handily beating forecasts of a 1.0% gain.
That left sales up a huge 9.1% on February last year and came on top of a surprisingly upbeat 1.6% gain in January, suggesting household spending overall was set for a strong first quarter.
($1 = 1.3369 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
