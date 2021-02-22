Australia starts Covid-19 vaccination; Morrison among first to get a shot

-
ALSO READ
Australians can get free coronavirus vaccine early next year: PM Morrison
Australia reports nine Covid-related deaths, daily infection count drops
Maha has received 1 million vaccine doses: state health minister
Coronavirus vaccine update: Serum vs volunteer fight, PM calls meet, & more
Canada on track to start coronavirus vaccine delivery by January 2021
-
Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination program starts on Sunday, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and senior medical officials set to join a group of aged-care residents and staff in receiving the first shots.
Morrison and the nation’s chief medical and nursing officers will be among a small group receiving the vaccination to help build public confidence in its safety, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on ABC television.
The broader rollout will start on Monday.
Hunt said on February 15 that Australia’s first vaccines had arrived, when more than 142,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot landed at Sydney’s airport.
About 80,000 doses of the vaccine will be released in the first week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU