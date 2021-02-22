Australia starts Covid-19 vaccination; Morrison among first to get a shot

Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination program starts on Sunday, with Prime Minister and senior medical officials set to join a group of aged-care residents and staff in receiving the first shots.

Morrison and the nation’s chief medical and nursing officers will be among a small group receiving the vaccination to help build public confidence in its safety, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on ABC television.

The broader rollout will start on Monday.

Hunt said on February 15 that Australia’s first vaccines had arrived, when more than 142,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot landed at Sydney’s airport.

About 80,000 doses of the vaccine will be released in the first week.