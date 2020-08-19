JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Covid-19 crisis: World's largest sovereign wealth fund reports $21 bn loss
Business Standard

Australia to give free Covid vaccine doses to citizens: PM Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia had reached a deal with Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to receive the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with Oxford University

Topics
Australia | Coronavirus Vaccine | AstraZeneca

AFP | PTI 

covid, coronavirus, vaccine, drug, pharma
"The Oxford vaccine is one of the most advanced and promising in the world, and under this deal we have secured early access for every Australian," he said

Australia has secured access to a "promising" potential coronavirus vaccine, the prime minister announced Tuesday, saying the country would manufacture it and offer free doses to the entire population.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia had reached a deal with Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to receive the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with Oxford University.

"The Oxford vaccine is one of the most advanced and promising in the world, and under this deal we have secured early access for every Australian," he said.

"If this vaccine proves successful we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians."
First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 02:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU