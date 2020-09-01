Australian journalist and television anchor Cheng Lei detained in China

-
Chinese authorities have detained an Australian television anchor working with a government-run station as relations worsen between the nations over trade and security concerns.
Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement Monday evening the government had been informed on August 14 that Cheng Lei had been detained in China.
Cheng is a journalist and television anchor working for the Chinese Government’s English news channel, CGTN, the ABC reported. Cheng has not been charged, according to the ABC, but is being held in detention under a “residential surveillance at a designated location.”
