JUST IN
World Bank President Malpass warns of stagflation, recession in Europe
Europe ramps up energy security after suspected pipelines sabotage
Plunging global markets trigger new intervention warnings in Asia
ECB policymakers may put hike of 75 bps on table at October meeting
Chief economists' survey says global recession increasingly likely
Bank of England to buy UK bonds worth 65 bn pounds to stem market rout
New Pakistan finance minister vows to tame inflation and cut interest rates
Wall Street jumps over 1% in choppy trading as yields dip
Russia's total grain harvest may reach record 150 mn ton this year: Putin
IMF tells UK to 're-evaluate' unfunded tax cuts as global criticism mounts
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
UN welcomes trial against Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga
Business Standard

Austria govt unveils aid package for companies amid energy crisis

The Austrian government has unveiled a new aid package worth 1.3 billion euros for companies struggling with the worsening energy crisis

Topics
Austria | Economic Crisis | energy sector

IANS  |  Vienna 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Austrian governmenthas unveiled a new aid package worth 1.3 billion euros for companies struggling with the worsening energy crisis.

The funds will be earmarked for energy-intensive companies to cover 30 per cent of their additional fuel, gas and electricity costs, Xinhua news agency quoted Economy Minister Martin Kocher as saying to the local media on Wednesday.

However, companies seeking state aid will have to avoid certain wasteful activities, such as using outdoor patio heaters and keeping shop lights on after 10 p.m., local media reported.

Soaring energy prices have continued to drive up inflation, which stood at 9.3 per cent in August.

Fuel prices are the strongest driver of inflation, according to Statistics Austria.

The Austrian government had previously introduced several anti-inflation packages to support households and companies, including increasing social benefits for the unemployed and other vulnerable groups.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Austria

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 11:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.