JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

3 Indians among 200 people killed in bombings at Sri Lanka churches, hotels
Business Standard

Bahrain's Gulf International Bank establishes Saudi arm with $2 bn capital

The bank's Saudi arm will be owned equally by GIB, as the Bahraini lender is known, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

Matthew Martin | Bloomberg 

Riyal

Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank converted its Saudi operation into a locally incorporated bank with 7.5 billion riyals ($2 billion) capital, as the lender looks to boost its presence in the kingdom.

The bank’s Saudi arm will be owned equally by GIB, as the Bahraini lender is known, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, according to a statement. Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Zamil is chairman of GIB Saudi Arabia, while GIB Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Helaissi will be executive director and CEO of the Saudi business.

GIB launched Meem, an online Islamic bank in Saudi Arabia in 2015 as it moved into retail banking.
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 00:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU