Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina rejects poll rigging claims after landslide win

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling alliance Monday swept to a landslide victory in the general elections, securing a third straight term, an outcome that would be good news for India’s ties with Dhaka, especially on the national security front.

The opposition alliance, comprising jailed ex-premier Khaleda Zia's BNP and some small parties, rejected the poll outcome as “farcical” and demanded fresh election. The Election Commission, however, ruled out holding a fresh election.

Hasina, too, rejected the Opposition’s complaints of vote rigging and said people had gone to the polls enthusiastically in a largely peacefully general election.



The opposition — (NUF) — secured seven seats with over 15 per cent of the votes, secretary Helaluddin Ahmed said, adding that others won three seats. Voting was postponed in one constituency and result not declared in another due to the death of a candidate.

At least 17 people were killed during the vote, police said, after a violent campaign in which the opposition alleged the government denied it a level playing field.



Hasina's win follows a decade in power in which she has been credited with improving the economy and promoting development, while being accused of rights abuses, a crackdown on media and suppressing dissent.

During her interaction with foreign journalists at her official Ganobhaban residence after the victory, the prime minister said: “t was a credible and transparent election... but (opposition) BNP's debacle in the polls was caused by their own faults and weakness... The people did not know who the opposition leader was...”

She said the people wanted continuity of her government.



Modi conveys heartiest congratulations to Bangla PM on her stunning electoral victory

Prime Minister Monday conveyed his "heartiest congratulations" to Bangladeshi PM on her landslide victory in the parliamentary elections and expressed confidence that ties between the two countries will continue to flourish under her "far-sighted" leadership.

In a telephonic conversation, Modi reiterated to her the priority India attaches to Bangladesh, calling it a central pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Hasina also thanked the prime minister for being the first leader to call her to convey his greetings.

"The PM also reiterated the priority India attaches to Bangladesh as a neighbour, a close partner for regional development, security and cooperation, and a central pillar in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the MEA said.

The MEA said the conversation was very cordial, fully reflecting the close and traditionally friendly relations between India and Bangladesh.

It said India warmly congratulated the people of Bangladesh for reaffirming their faith in democracy, development and the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In Dhaka, the press secretary of Bangladesh PM, Ihsanul Karim, told PTI that during the conversation, Modi said that "Hasina's victory was the reflection of Bangladesh's stunning development under her dynamic leadership."

"Prime Minister Modi assured her of India's continued support to Bangladesh's developmental strides," the official added.