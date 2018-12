Bangladesh polls: It's a landslide for Sheikh Hasina; 17 killed in violence

was cruising towards a landslide victory in Bangladesh’s general election as she aims for a record fourth term in office with her Awami League gaining a big lead in results till late on Sunday, following a tense vote that saw at least 17 people killed in poll-related violence and allegations of rigged voting by the Opposition.

According to results announced until 11 pm, the ruling Awami League party won 90 seats, followed by its key ally the Jatiya Party at 13, bdnews.24 reported.

Main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party of jailed ex-premier won just three seats.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who steered the party in Zia's absence, won in his northeastern Thakurgaon constituency, officials said.

However, the Election Commission has so far confirmed the complete result of only one constituency in southwestern Gopalganj from where Hasina won bagging 229,539 votes, while her BNP opponent got only 123 votes.

While Hasina is seeking re-election for a fourth term as the prime minister, her chief rival, ex-premier Zia, who is reportedly partially paralysed, faces an uncertain future in a Dhaka jail.

The voting started at 8 AM and ended at 4 PM. The results are expected by Monday morning which would be announced by the commission headquarters in the capital, the EC said.

EC officials said they have received over a hundred complaints from candidates throughout the country amid reports of violence.

At least 17 people, including a member of a security agency, have been killed in eight districts in poll-related violence, the Daily Star newspaper reported, with dozens injured. The build-up to the election has already been marred by violence.

Reports said most of the dead were ruling party activists, while were workers of opposition BNP or its allies.

Hasina appeared as the first voter in Dhaka centre from where her nephew and party candidate Fazle Nur Taposh was a contender.

“I'm always confident about our victory in the elections... I trust my people and I know that they will choose us so that they can get a better life in future,” she said after casting her vote.

Schools and colleges across Bangladesh were turned into makeshift polling centres for the day while people had begun to line up to cast their vote even before the election opened.

At least 10 candidates — mostly BNP nominees - announced to stay off the polls alleging that their agents were ousted from polling centres by the ruling party workers.

BNP's Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that polling centres are being occupied across the country, the party's agents are being driven out and that its supporters and activists are facing violence.

“From the picture we have received, this is a violent election. We are seeing a one-sided election environment conducted at the whims of the government. This paints a clear picture that they want to ensure a favourable result through a one-sided contest,” Rizvi said.