Bangladesh sees 6.94% economic growth in 2020-21 fiscal year

The Bangladeshi grew at 6.94 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021) with improvement in both services and manufacturing sectors despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladeshi Planning Minister, M.A. Mannan on Tuesday announced the gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the Bureau of Statistics.

He told a press conference that the economic growth exceeded the government's provisional estimate of 5.43 per cent for the last fiscal year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The gross national income per capita rose to $2,591 last fiscal year from $2,326 the previous 2019-20 fiscal year.

The Minister said the actual size of the country's GDP expanded to $416 billion last fiscal year.

