Bank of America's Q4 profit falls 18% to $5.47 bn but tops Street views

-
ALSO READ
US Federal Reserve policymakers signal comfort with higher inflation
Federal Bank Q2 PAT down 26.2% at Rs 308 cr on higher provisions
Bank of America customer opens mobile app and finds $2.45-billion surprise!
Bank of America traders fall short of rivals as revenue forecast missed
Wall Street slips from record levels, additional stimulus uncertain
-
Bank of America says its Q4 profit fell nearly 18 per cent to $5.47 billion from $6.99 billion a year earlier.
The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said Tuesday that it had earnings of 59 cents per share, down from 74 cents a year ago.
The results, however, surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.
Firm plans to buy back $2.9-billion stock this quarter
The firm said it plans to repurchase $2.9 billion worth of stock this quarter, the most it can under new Federal Reserve guidelines. The buybacks come on top of its 18-cent dividend and $300 million in repurchases that offset stock awards, the bank said Tuesday in a statement that came ahead of its fourth-quarter results. BofA said it had $36 billion more in capital than was needed to meet its minimum requirements.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU