Banks in nearly 90 Chinese cities cut mortgage rates: Report

-
ALSO READ
China widens property-tax trials with levy on residential property owners
Top property developers bet big on office properties as demand rises
Rate cycle turns as commercial banks hike fixed deposit rates
Shimao puts residential projects on sale as China property woes deepen
Short-term interest rates rising, loan rates to stay low a while: experts
-
Banks in nearly 90 Chinese cities cut mortgage rates in February, a private research group said, in a bid to boost sales in a residential property market chilled by a prolonged liquidity crunch for many developers. Mortgage rates in 87 out of 103 cities surveyed by Beike Research Institute have come down, with 30 of them, including Beijing, leading with cuts of 5 basis points on average, in line with a similar decline in the five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) in January, the group said in a report published on Monday.
The mortgage rate reductions by commercial lenders followed two rounds of cuts in the benchmark LPR by the central bank in December and January, aimed at shoring up slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. "Mortgage rates in Beijing and Shanghai fell for the first time month-on-month since mid-2020," said Xu Xiaole, an analyst at the institute, adding that there was more room for cuts.
China's four biggest banks lowered mortgage rates in the southern city of Guangzhou by 20 basis points on Monday, sources told Reuters. Mortgage rates in smaller cities such as Hohhot, Zhongshan and Huizhou were cut by 30 basis points, according to the Beijing-based institute.
"This change of policy does not mean the government already gave up the long-term goal of 'houses are for people to live in, not for speculation'," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "Once growth stabilises in the second half and the important government meeting ends in the fourth quarter, the priority will likely shift back to the long-term objective," Zhang said.
The ruling Communist Party is set to hold its once-in-five-years congress late this year. Since late 2021, authorities have taken a slew of measures to avert a hard landing for the property sector, including steps to support buyers such as newly married couples. Last week, some banks started to require smaller down-payments in a handful of cities not constrained by regulatory restrictions on purchases.
The People's Bank of China did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In January, China's new home prices rose for the first time since September on a monthly basis, official data showed on Monday, partly driven by improved demand in the biggest cities.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU