Battle among Ecuador prison gangs kills at least 68 inmates: Report

The killing erupted before dawn at the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil

Press Trust of India 

Representational Image: Shutterstock

A prolonged gunbattle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25 on Saturday, while authorities said clashes were still uncontrolled hours later at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country's worst prison bloodbath.
The killing erupted before dawn at the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil in what officials said was the latest outbreak of fighting among prison gangs linked to international drug cartels.

First Published: Mon, November 15 2021. 02:12 IST

