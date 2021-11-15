Battle among Ecuador prison gangs kills at least 68 inmates: Report

A prolonged gunbattle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25 on Saturday, while authorities said clashes were still uncontrolled hours later at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country's worst bloodbath.

The killing erupted before dawn at the in the coastal city of Guayaquil in what officials said was the latest outbreak of fighting among prison gangs linked to drug cartels.

