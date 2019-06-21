Battle for 5G: Our gears not costlier than Huawei's, say European firms

European telecom gear manufacturers have assured the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that the price at which they sell equipment in India is almost at the same level as their Chinese competitors. This comes at a time when Huawei, historically considered a less expensive option than others for sourcing telecom equipment, is under attack globally following the trade war between the US and China.

European equipment firms’ message to the government is meant to assuage fears that any ban on Huawei could escalate telecom equipment cost for operators in the country. They ...