BBC World Service proposes scrapping 382 posts in digital-only push

The BBC World Service has proposed to its staff to move a few more regional language services, including the Chinese and Urdu service, to digital only, in a move that will result in 382 job positions being closed, the BBC said on Thursday.

The proposals will see seven more language services moving to digital only, and would mean that nearly half of all 41 language services will be digital only, BBC said.

BBC said that no language services will close, and that its proposals were subject to consultation with staff and trade unions.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 17:28 IST

