BBC World Service proposes scrapping 382 posts in digital-only push

-
ALSO READ
Trai scraps charge on USSD messages for mobile banking, payment services
Ahmedabad-based Nandan Terry scraps IPO plans; withdraws draft papers
Thailand aims to woo tourists, scraps pre-travel registration for visitors
Bihar cabinet approves proposal for creating 7,800 new govt posts
Prince William's charity invests in world's biggest backers of fossil fuels
-
The BBC World Service has proposed to its staff to move a few more regional language services, including the Chinese and Urdu service, to digital only, in a move that will result in 382 job positions being closed, the BBC said on Thursday.
The proposals will see seven more language services moving to digital only, and would mean that nearly half of all 41 language services will be digital only, BBC said.
BBC said that no language services will close, and that its proposals were subject to consultation with staff and trade unions.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 17:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU