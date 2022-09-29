Bed Bath & Beyond quarterly loss widens on merchandising issues

-
ALSO READ
Bed Bath & Beyond rally fizzles out as billionaire plans to dump stake
UP BEd 2022 exam result likely to be announced today at upbed2022.in
US: AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond lead rout in meme stocks as mania fizzles
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower: Reports
Wall St extends losses as Fed worries remain; Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink
-
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly loss as the embattled home goods chain struggled to stock its shelves with in-demand styles and people cut back on spending amid decades-high inflation.
Once known to be a "category killer" in home goods, Bed Bath's stock and fortunes have slumped after its move to sell more store-branded products flopped and led to a reshuffle of its management team earlier this year.
The big-box chain now aims to attract more consumers by selling more national brands and dishing out coupons, but has a mountain to climb, with people spending less on home goods and an interim chief executive and finance chief in place.
Bed Bath said on Thursday its current liquidity is $850 million, following agreements for more than $500 million in new financing to buy more time to steady the ship. The company burned through $325 million in the reported quarter.
Analysts at UBS have estimated Bed Bath will burn through $1.5 billion in cash over the next eight quarters.
The company's net loss was $366.2 million, or $4.59 per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $73.2 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Bed Bath's shares fell 1.4% to $6.37 in premarket trading.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 17:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU