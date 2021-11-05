Beijing's bond market meltdown brings world of hidden bills to light

-
ALSO READ
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 projects
US lawmakers press corporate sponsors to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
Metal stocks shed 7% this week in the biggest meltdown in 13 months
China seeks to milk the milk market but doesn't have enough cows
-
China’s property developers are struggling to pay bills that many of their bond investors didn’t know were there in the first place. Missed payments on off-balance sheet IOUs such as high-yield consumer products, secretive loans and private bond guarantees have rocked China’s credit market in recent weeks.
Dollar bondholders are struggling to know their place in the repayment queue in the event of a default, forcing a dramatic repricing of risk that’s all but frozen the primary market for developers.
Kaisa Group said it failed to meet payments on wealth products, triggering a plunge in its bonds and shares. Fantasia Holdings Group defaulted on a dollar bond last month only weeks after assuring it had sufficient working capital and no liquidity problems. Its failure to pay undermined the credibility of Chinese issuers just after Bloomberg reported China Evergrande was on the hook for an unknown bond issued by a separate entity.
The repeated shocks have only worsened investor sentiment. An index tracking developer shares slumped as much as 3.3 per cent on Friday to its lowest level since March 2017. China Aoyuan tumbled over 15 per cent. Shimao Group dollar bond due 2026 sank about 10 cents to 71 cents on the dollar.
The rout has sent junk dollar bond yields toward 22 per cent. That makes it prohibitively expensive for firms to tap the offshore market to repay debt as they did in the past. Other avenues for cash-raising are narrowing rapidly.
Plunging home sales have curbed revenue, while finding buyers for asset disposals is proving challenging. Evergrande last month ended discussions to sell a controlling stake in its property-management business that would have raised about $2.6 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU