JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

China's buildings are monitoring how people shop, invest, cook and steal
Business Standard

Beijing to further open up forex market, fend off risks: Chinese regulator

The regulator will deepen forex reform and strengthen a crackdown on forex-related irregularities

Reuters  |  Beijing 

Free trade agreements not undercutting India's exports to China: Study

China will fend off cross-border capital flow risks and continue to open up its foreign exchange market, the forex regulator said on Sunday.

The regulator will deepen forex reform and strengthen a crackdown on forex-related irregularities, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU