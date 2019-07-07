Beijing to further open up forex market, fend off risks: Chinese regulator

China will fend off cross-border capital flow risks and continue to open up its foreign exchange market, the forex regulator said on Sunday.

The regulator will deepen forex reform and strengthen a crackdown on forex-related irregularities, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

