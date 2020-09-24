Belarus president Lukashenko takes oath of office in surprise ceremony

-
-
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in Wednesday to his sixth term in office at an inaugural ceremony that was not announced in advance amid weeks of huge protests of the authoritarian leader's reelection, which the opposition says was rigged.
Several European nations used the occasion to reiterate that they don't recognize the results of the election and refused to regard Lukashenko as the legitimate president.
The ceremony was held in front of several hundred dignitaries at the ornate Palace of Independence in the capital of Minsk.
