Bernard Arnault again surpasses Bezos to be world's richest person

-
ALSO READ
Musk loses world's second-richest ranking to LVMH's Arnault as Tesla dips
Hurun Global Rich List 2021: World adds 8 billionaires a week in 2020
Jeff Bezos reclaims title of world's richest person after Elon Musk slips
Jeff Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey proves a risk too far for insurers
Bezos tops Forbes' billionaire list 4th year in a row; Ambani is no. 10
-
French tycoon Bernard Arnault, the chairman, and CEO of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy — Louis Vuitton, has become the world's richest person after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ net worth fell $13.9 billion in a day.
According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, Arnault, whose subsidiaries consist of high-end fashion companies such as Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Moet & Chandon, and Tiffany & Co, held a net worth of $199.1 billion on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Bezos' real time net worth stood at $193.8 billion, while that of Musk was $184.7 billion.
This isn't the first time Arnault has led the list of the world's wealthiest people. In December 2019, January 2020, May 2021, and July 2021, he reached number one. According to Bloomberg, he had spent $538 million buying shares of the world's largest luxury goods company in recent months.
Bezos’ net worth tanked by $590 million and stands at $193.8 billion whereas Musk, who is also a cryptocurrency enthusiast has a net worth of $184.7 billion, as per the Forbes' list. Amazon stock cratered 7.6 per cent on Friday after the company reported second quarter earnings. After Arnault got more than $100 billion richer during the first year of the pandemic, LVMH’s rally has plateaued for most of the summer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU