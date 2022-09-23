Bhutan reopens to those willing to pay $200 per day visitor tax: Report

Lanka aims to get $2.9-bn IMF loan finalised in Dec

expects the Monetary Fund board to approve a $2.9 billion loan by year-end, officials from the central bank told investors during a virtual presentation on Friday, sources participating in the event said.

is struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, which has led to shortages of essentials and the ouster of a president.

The country expects to start talks with private and official creditors after the approval of the loan, which is expected by mid-December.