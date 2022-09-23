JUST IN
'All hell' to break loose: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif appeals for debt relief
Bhutan reopens to those willing to pay $200 per day visitor tax: Report

Bhutan has increased its Sustainable Development Fee from $65 a night as part of a "renewed focus of sustainability" in the government's strategy to attract "high value, low volume" tourism

Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades
One of the world’s most remote and exotic travel destinations, Bhutan, reopened its borders to tourists, but with a catch: a $200-per-night tax. The tiny Himalayan kingdom of fewer than 800,000 people, sandwiched between China and India, has increased its Sustainable Development Fee from $65 a night as part of a “renewed focus of sustainability” in the government’s strategy to attract “high value, low volume” tourism.

The nation has long shunned mass tourism.

Lanka aims to get $2.9-bn IMF loan finalised in Dec

Sri Lanka expects the International Monetary Fund board to approve a $2.9 billion loan by year-end, officials from the central bank told investors during a virtual presentation on Friday, sources participating in the event said. Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, which has led to shortages of essentials and the ouster of a president. The country expects to start talks with private and official creditors after the approval of the loan, which is expected by mid-December.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 22:35 IST

