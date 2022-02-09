Biden approves plan to help Americans leaving Ukraine if Russia attacks

-
The White House has approved a Pentagon plan for US troops in Poland to help thousands of Americans likely to flee Ukraine if Russia attacks, as the Biden administration tries to avoid the kind of chaotic evacuation conducted in Afghanistan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Some of the 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Corps being deployed to Poland to bolster that ally will in coming days begin to set up checkpoints, tent camps and other temporary facilities inside Poland’s border with Ukraine in preparation to serve arriving Americans, US officials said, according to the WSJ. The troops aren’t authorised to enter Ukraine and won’t evacuate Americans or fly aircraft missions from inside Ukraine, officials said.
The mission at the Poland-Ukraine border would be to provide logistics support to help coordinate the evacuation of Americans from Poland, after they arrive there from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, the report added.
Meanwhile, a senior Russian official accused the West on Wednesday of ramping up political pressure by supplying weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine during a standoff over a Russian military buildup.
