Biden pledges $2.9 bn in food security aid amid Ukraine war, climate change

President on Wednesday is announcing $2.9 billion in global aid to address shortages caused by Russia's invasion of and the effects of .

The White House says Biden will use his speech at the UN General Assembly to announce the funding, which includes $2 billion in direct humanitarian assistance through the United States Agency for Development. The balance of the money will go to global development projects meant to boost the efficiency and resilience of the global food supply.

This new announcement of $2.9 billion will save lives through emergency interventions and invest in medium to long term assistance in order to protect the world's most vulnerable populations from the escalating global crisis, the White House said.

