Biden's disapproval rating hits new high over Covid, economy: Poll

US President Joe Biden's overall disapproval rating touched a new high in December 2021, as more Americans have voiced disapproval of his administration's handling of the raging Covid-19 pandemic and the faltering economy, according to a new CNBC/Change Research poll.
According to the poll, 56 per cent of the survey's 1,895 respondents said they disapprove of Biden's job performance, the worst such reading of his presidency by the end of his first year in office, Xinhua news agency reported.
Besides, 60 per cent of the participants said they disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy, marking a six-point decline in approval from September 2021, the report noted.
At present, Biden's approval rating stands at 44 per cent, down from 46 per cent in September 2021, the poll said.
It added that Washington "is scrambling to quell fears about price acceleration and inflation, resurrect the president's Build Back Better climate-and-family legislation, and rejuvenate the country's public health response as the Omicron variant drives a new spike in Covid cases".
--IANS
ksk/
