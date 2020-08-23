Biden says he is ready for two terms as US president amid Trump's jibes

Democratic Presidential Nominee has said that he is "absolutely" ready to serve two terms as the US president, amidst increasing attacks from President Donald Trump's election campaign over the former vice president's age and mental acuity.

If elected in the November 3 Presidential election, Biden, 77, will become the oldest US president ever to be sworn in at the age of 78.

"Absolutely," Biden told the ABC News in an interview, when asked if he is open to the possibility of serving terms in the Oval Office.

"I think it's a legitimate question to ask anyone over 70 years, if they're fit, they're ready," Biden told the ABC News.

Responding to Trump's jibes on his age and mental fitness, Biden said, "Watch me, Mr President, watch me.” Biden's running mate is seen seated by his side during the interview. This was their first joint media interview after the Democratic National Convention.

Biden's rival incumbent Republican President is 74. Trump at 70 years and 220 days carries the record of being the oldest president.

The record was previously held by Ronald Reagan. He was sworn-in as the US President on January 20, 1981 at the age of 69 years and 349 days.