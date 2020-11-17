Biden says 'more people may die,' if Trump blocks pandemic cooperation

-
US President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a US transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation.
Biden said business and labor leaders had signalled willingness to work together to bolster the pandemic-battered US economy but stressed Covid-19 first must be brought under control.
The Democratic president-elect delivered a speech and took questions from reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, after consulting jointly with the CEOs of top US companies and labor leaders on Monday. He welcomed further progress in Covid-19 vaccine development.
